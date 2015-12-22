Akron strip club murder suspect arrested in North Carolina

Akron police say a man accused in the murder of Jerry Stallings has been arrested in North Carolina.

Daymond L. Hooks was taken into custody Saturday night by the Greenville Police Department in Greenville, North Carolina. Greenville Police Department received a tip on Hooks’ whereabouts.

Stallings was shot Nov. 17, after getting into a fight with Hooks inside Centerfold's Night Club at 1305 East Archwood Ave.

Police say after the fight broke up, Hooks left the night club with friends only to return several minutes later. Police say Phillip Key tackled Stallings to the ground while Hooks pulled out a gun and shot Stallings in the chest.

Stallings was found dead near the south entrance in the night club.

Key remains on the run. He is wanted for complicity to commit murder.

Once back in Akron, Hooks is expected to be charged with murder and felonious assault.

