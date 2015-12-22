Officer acquitted in Nov. 2012 deadly shooting pleads in assault - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Officer acquitted in Nov. 2012 deadly shooting pleads in assault case

Mark Brelo charged with assault. (Source: Bay Village Police) Mark Brelo charged with assault. (Source: Bay Village Police)
CPD Officer Michael Brelo charged enters a plea deal in assault case. (Source: Bay Village Police) CPD Officer Michael Brelo charged enters a plea deal in assault case. (Source: Bay Village Police)
ROCKY RIVER, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland Police Officer Michael Brelo, pleaded no contest Tuesday to a lower charge and was found guilty of disorderly conduct.

Tuesday's hearing stems from a May incident where Brelo and his twin brother Mark Brelo got into a fight. Both were charged with assault.

Bay Village Police responded to a complaint from a female reporting an agitated and intoxicated male had shown up at her door and asked she call the police.

Police found Mark, 31, outside her home with marks that indicated he had been in a physical confrontation. He was arrested for intoxication and told police there was an incident with Michael. 

According to police, both had been drinking at Michael's house and started fighting. Both men had visible injuries but no weapons were involved. 

Mark Brelo did not enter a plea deal. His trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 11.

You may recall, Michael Brelo was acquitted in spring of two counts of voluntary manslaughter in a deadly 2012 police chase. 

