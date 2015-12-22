Officer acquitted in Nov. 2012 deadly shooting pleads in assault case

Cleveland Police Officer Michael Brelo has been found not guilty of two counts of voluntary manslaughter for the deaths of Timothy Russell and Malissa Williams, and lesser charges of felonious assault.

Cleveland Police Officer Michael Brelo has been found not guilty of two counts of voluntary manslaughter for the deaths of Timothy Russell and Malissa Williams, and lesser charges of felonious assault.

Officer Michael Brelo and twin brother working on plea deal for assault charges

Officer Michael Brelo and brother Mark plead not guilty to assault charges

Cleveland Police Officer Michael Brelo, pleaded no contest Tuesday to a lower charge and was found guilty of disorderly conduct.

Tuesday's hearing stems from a May incident where Brelo and his twin brother Mark Brelo got into a fight. Both were charged with assault.

Bay Village Police responded to a complaint from a female reporting an agitated and intoxicated male had shown up at her door and asked she call the police.

Police found Mark, 31, outside her home with marks that indicated he had been in a physical confrontation. He was arrested for intoxication and told police there was an incident with Michael.

According to police, both had been drinking at Michael's house and started fighting. Both men had visible injuries but no weapons were involved.

Mark Brelo did not enter a plea deal. His trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 11.

You may recall, Michael Brelo was acquitted in spring of two counts of voluntary manslaughter in a deadly 2012 police chase.

