RTA blue line up and running

Train VS. car accident in Shaker Heights under investigation. (Source: WOIO) Train VS. car accident in Shaker Heights under investigation. (Source: WOIO)
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) -

The Blue-Line at the Warrensville-Van Aken Station is back up and running. 

Buses replaced the trains between Shaker Square and the end of the Blue Line at the station after a near collision between a train and a car near Van Aken and South Woodland. 

No injuries were reported. 

