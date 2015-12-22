RTA blue line up and running

The Blue-Line at the Warrensville-Van Aken Station is back up and running.

Buses replaced the trains between Shaker Square and the end of the Blue Line at the station after a near collision between a train and a car near Van Aken and South Woodland.

No injuries were reported.

