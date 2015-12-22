2 inmates die at Lake Co. Jail in 24 hours

An investigation is underway following the deaths of two inmates at a northeast Ohio jail.

According to officials at the Lake County Adult Detention facility, two inmates died in separate incidents at the facility in the past 24 hours.

On Monday, Dec. 21, at 5:25 p.m., a 25-year-old male inmate was found by a corrections officer, during an observation check, unresponsive on the floor of his cell. He was given CPR and Painesville City Fire and Rescue was called. Upon arrival paramedics took over CPR and transported the inmate to the emergency room at TriPoint Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Then on Tuesday morning, at 5:30 a.m., officers went to check on a female inmate who didn't get out of her bed for breakfast. Correction officers believe the 25-year-old died in her sleep. The Lake County Coroner responded to the jail and pronounced her dead.

While responding to that female inmate the officers found a second female inmate, 30, in the same housing area in her bed and unresponsive. Officers administered Narcan, a medication used to reverse the effects of an overdose on opioids, and the inmate regained consciousness. Painesville City Fire and Rescue transported her to TriPoint Medical Center. She is expected to recover.

According to investigators, one of the female inmates in that housing area was released from jail Monday on a medical furlough to see her doctor. Initial statements from other inmates indicate that when the female inmate returned to the jail, she had stashed some form of opioid, probably heroin, in her body cavity. Once inside, she took the drugs out and gave them to the two female inmates.

The belief that the female inmates may have overdosed in the jail is based on witness statements and the fact that the one female inmate did respond to the administering of Narcan to revive her to consciousness.

Both bodies, of the male and female inmates, have been transferred to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office for autopsies to determine the cause of death. No foul play is suspected in either case.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections and family members have been notified.

