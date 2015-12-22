Justice for Mikey: Petition urges bond revoked for accused abuser

A 4-year-old little boy is in the hospital, his father's girlfriend faces charges for allegedly putting him there. Michael Reece was injured at a house on Cleveland's west side.

A local 4-year-old is fighting for his life and police say his father's girlfriend is to blame.

19 Action News has been following 4-year-old Michael Reece Jr. since he suffered a traumatic brain injury at his father's Cleveland home back in January. Earlier this year, it seemed as though Mikey might not survive, but he made it.

This Thanksgiving, a local mother is especially thankful that her son is still alive. He survived a terrible ordeal earlier this year, but his battle is not over yet.

Boy still trying to survive, months after alleged assault

Their message was "Justice for Mikey." (Source: WOIO)

On Tuesday, Mikey's mother organized a protest outside the Justice Center. (Source: WOIO)

Mikey Reece has undergone a dozen surgeries since the alleged abuse. (Source: Family)

A local mother organized a protest on Tuesday morning to deliver a petition to have the bond revoked of a woman accused of abusing her son.

Angel Flores and supporters delivered a petition to have Judge Daniel Gaul revoke the bond of Crystal Anderson, who is accused of abusing 4-year-old Mikey Reece while babysitting at his father's home in January 2015.

Anderson is facing four counts of endangering children, two counts of domestic violence, two counts of assault and one count of felonious assault.

Michael Reece Sr. pleaded guilty to attempted endangering children. He was not home at the time of the alleged abuse.

Anderson has been out of jail since posting a $20,000 bond on Jan. 26.

Mikey had his 12th brain surgery at MetroHealth Hospital just before Thanksgiving.

