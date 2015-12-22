Justice for Mikey: Petition urges bond revoked for accused abuse - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Justice for Mikey: Petition urges bond revoked for accused abuser

Mikey Reece has undergone a dozen surgeries since the alleged abuse. (Source: Family) Mikey Reece has undergone a dozen surgeries since the alleged abuse. (Source: Family)
On Tuesday, Mikey's mother organized a protest outside the Justice Center. (Source: WOIO) On Tuesday, Mikey's mother organized a protest outside the Justice Center. (Source: WOIO)
Their message was "Justice for Mikey." (Source: WOIO) Their message was "Justice for Mikey." (Source: WOIO)
Crystal Anderson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office) Crystal Anderson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office)

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A local mother organized a protest on Tuesday morning to deliver a petition to have the bond revoked of a woman accused of abusing her son.

Angel Flores and supporters delivered a petition to have Judge Daniel Gaul revoke the bond of Crystal Anderson, who is accused of abusing 4-year-old Mikey Reece while babysitting at his father's home in January 2015.

Anderson is facing four counts of endangering children, two counts of domestic violence, two counts of assault and one count of felonious assault.

Michael Reece Sr. pleaded guilty to attempted endangering children. He was not home at the time of the alleged abuse. 

Anderson has been out of jail since posting a $20,000 bond on Jan. 26.

Mikey had his 12th brain surgery at MetroHealth Hospital just before Thanksgiving.

