The 25 Most Debt-Ridden States

In the 18-month Great Recession that spanned from late 2007 to mid-2009, over 8.8 million jobs were lost, more than 4 million foreclosures occurred and $19.2 trillion in household wealth vanished, according to the Treasury Department.

Eight years later, despite a gradually improving economy, the recession's toll can still be felt.

Credio analyzed data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York to see how U.S. consumer debt has changed over time. This household debt includes mortgage, auto loan, credit card and student loan debt per capita.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.