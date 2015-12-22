Driver charged after deadly crash into Amherst home

Troopers say the woman who crashed into an Amherst home, killing someone inside, could face charges after toxicology results show she was under the influence.

Emergency crews responded after a car crashed into a home into the 8700 block of Leavitt Road in Amherst Tuesday around 7:45 a.m.

The crash happened in July and killed a mother inside the home. (Source: WOIO)

A driver has been charged after authorities say she crashed into an Amherst home this summer, killing a mother inside.

On Dec. 17, Adrianna Young, 23, of Oberlin, was indicted on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, and possession of drugs. Her bond was set at $20,000.

Young posted her bond on Dec. 21 and was released from jail.

According to the Elyria Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, shortly before 7:48 a.m. on July 28, Young was driving her Toyota Camry southbound on state Route 58, just south of state Route 113. The OSHP says the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, through a grassy field, ramped off a basement doorway, and drove into the home.

Debra Majkut, 34, was in the living room with her infant at the time. She and her infant were both struck by the vehicle.

Majkut was pronounced dead at the scene.

The infant was transported to Amherst Hospital and then taken by air ambulance to MetroHealth Hospital. The baby had non-life-threatening injuries and was able to recover.

According to the OSHP, a blood sample was obtained from Young shortly after the crash for alcohol/drug testing. She tested positive for marijuana at 112.90 ng/ml. The per se limit for marijuana in Ohio is 50 ng/ml or greater.

