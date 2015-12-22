Christmas Pets

According to a survey by Rover.com of 1,000 pet owners, an incredible 95 per cent admit to buying Christmas gifts for their pets.

Ohio ranks 21st in the nation in holiday spending on pets based on the survey of 3,000 American pet owners. Buckeyes are expected to spend $23 on holiday gifts for their dogs this year, according to a new survey from TheNosePrint.com and Milk-Bone. New Jersey residents spend the most on their dogs during the holidays, with about $30.01 average gift spending per pet. New York ($29.55) and Pennsylvania ($28.75) round out the top three.

