Cavs Iman Shumpert emotional dad after daughter's special birth

Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert delivered his own daughter Wednesday morning at his home in Cleveland.

Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert delivered his own daughter Wednesday morning at his home in Cleveland.

An NBA superstar becoming a new dad isn't anything different. But one Cavs star has a very different story to tell about his first born. He's even earned the nickname, "Dr. Shump."

Of course, we're talking about guard Iman Shumpert. The birth of his first born is making national headlines. Although he hasn't played much basketball this season, due to a wrist injury, he played a big part in his baby's birth.

Tuesday was not your typical Cavs practice or press conference.

"I just stare at her all day...really...you know, she's beautiful," Shumpert told the media after practice.

Shumpert helped his fiancee deliver their daughter, Junie.

"I really had the easy job of catching my daughter crying like a baby and tying the umbilical cord. That's all I did," explained Shumpert.

It happened last week in the couple's Cleveland home. He says his mind was heavy on basketball and his injuries. When his fiancee Teyana Taylor started having contractions, they weren't sure at first if it was the real thing. Suddenly, it was too real!

By the time Shumpert made it through to 911 it was too late, the baby wasn't going to wait. He admits being scared at first, but then says instinct took over.

"There's no better feeling than that, to hold your child, the first born at that, for the first time. I never felt a feeling like that," said Shumpert.

Talk about love at first sight. It was a love he couldn't wait to share with the world.

He shows this love through his Instagram post of his first song to her, "Smiley Face," which couldn't be more fitting.

A video posted by Jimmy Neutch (@teyanataylor) on Dec 18, 2015 at 1:38pm PST

"I try to relive the story. I get choked up. It's a pretty powerful thing," said Shumpert.

He and Taylor were actually scheduled to take a Lamaze class the day after the baby was born.

When asked about his dreams for Junie, Shumpert says he hopes she will be healthy and happy. He wants to give her everything he didn't have growing up, and somehow, without spoiling her.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.