Moms on the Move Sponsored by AAA: Art House Inc.

Art House, Inc. provides creative outlets for kids and adults (Source: WOIO)

This time of year it's hard to keep the kids busy while they're home on break, and stay on a budget.

If your kids have a creative streak, or you want to make something together, consider Art House, Inc. on Denison Avenue in Cleveland.

It's a nonprofit founded by local artists that helps make hands-on art more accessible to people of all ages and skill levels.

Roll up your sleeves and let your creative juices flow at Art House.

The community-based facility offers classes for children and adults on evenings and weekends to encourage the next generation of artists.

"Our most popular is our family open studio, which is every third Saturday of the month. I's free. You just have to come register. A different artist does it every month so it's themed differently, sometimes we do mixed media, print making, drawing, collage, painting, a variety of things," said Interim Director Stephanie Kluk.

She says their quarterly Family Clay Day for just $15 offers adults and kids a spin on the potter's wheel.

"I love art myself. So I'm thrilled that I get to expose my kids at a young age," said Gail Myers, a mother of two.

Teaching Artist Alexis Hedderson says she gives families guidelines to explore and experiment as budding artists.

"I'll do a demonstration, introduce an element or principal of design, then say what are you going to show me?" she said.

Kids and parents get to collaborate on projects they can be proud of.

"They get that one-on-one time together to explore art mediums and can keep coming back to build upon those skills and experiences," Hedderson said.

They also offer a "Studio Go" offsite program that's great for preschools, after school programs, and scout troops.

