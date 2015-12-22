Kasich signs 14 bills into law, including ride-sharing services

Gov. John Kasich signed more than a dozen bills into law on Tuesday. (Source: Ohio.gov)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio Gov. John Kasich has signed 14 bills into law, including legislation to expand access to treatment for certain sexually transmitted diseases and a measure to create one set of statewide regulations for ride-sharing services.

Also signed on Tuesday was a so-called "ban the box" bill that would bar a public employer from including on employment application forms questions concerning an applicant's criminal background.

The ride-sharing bill would affect companies such as Uber and Lyft, which use smartphone apps to connect drivers with passengers.

The STD-related legislation would let doctors prescribe medication to their patients' partners without first examining them. Currently, they must first examine patients before prescribing them antibiotics. The measure would create an exception for partners of patients who have been diagnosed with chlamydia, trichomoniasis or gonorrhea.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.