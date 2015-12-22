Browns Barnidge takes kids on surprise shopping spree

Bibbs and Barnidge took the kids to Toys 'R' Us in Parma (Source: WOIO)

The students from Stepstone Academy were given $100 each (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland Browns tight end Gary Barnidge took some kids on the "nice" list on a shopping spree at Toys 'R' Us in Parma.

The students picked to participate were young scholars with good behavior and excellent grades from Stepstone Academy, a high performing charter school located in the Central neighborhood of Cleveland.

8-year-old Tyler was excited to be included.

"I've been getting all my percentage grade and I never had a day late," Tyler said.

Not only did they make good grades but the kids never missed a day of school, so Barnidge and some of this teammates surprised them.

Every student was allowed to pick out $100 worth of toys.

"They know they're coming here to do something fun, they don't really know what. I tell them they get $100 to buy whatever they want, no taxes. If you go over a little bit it's fine, just enjoy and pick out what you want and have fun," Barnidge said.

Of course this Christmas shopping spree wouldn't be complete without Santa. Browns Tight end E.J. Bibbs was there in a Santa suit and played a little catch with some of the students.

"Long after they're grown and done playing with the toys, they're always gonna remember that Gary and the Cleveland Browns invested in them and spent some time with them and gave them the gift of the holiday spirit," said Cindy Naegele, Vice-President of Advancement for OhioGuidestone.

Thanks to @OhioGuidestone @ToysRUs for allowing me to spend some time with there kids today had a blast. pic.twitter.com/57nlcQrz5W — Gary Barnidge (@garybarnidge) December 22, 2015

One shopper was so inspired by the Browns players, she gifted each of the students $20 on her way out of the store.

"Maybe now they can go buy something for their parents or something or for themselves, whatever they want to do with it," said Angela Geraldi.

