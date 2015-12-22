Cavs players donate toys to kids in need at holiday party

Cleveland Browns tight end Gary Barnidge took some kids on the "nice" list on a shopping spree at Toys 'R' Us in Parma.

Sir C.C. plays checkers with one of the kids. (Source: WOIO)

Center Sasha Kaun and guard Matthew Dellavedova hand out Cavs shirts to the kids. (Source: WOIO)

Donations collected during the toy drive will go to kids all over northeast Ohio, including members of the Boys & Girls Club. (Source: WOIO)

Thanks to another successful toy drive put on by the Cleveland Cavaliers and Lake Erie Monsters, hundreds of children across northeastern Ohio will have a happier holiday season. The first benefactors of the toy drive were children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cleveland and Lorain.

On Tuesday, the Cavs hosted 100 members of the clubs between the ages of 8 and 12, for a holiday party at Quicken Loans Arena.

Players Matthew Dellavedova and Sasha Kaun joined the kids for life-size games, pictures at a photo booth, cookie decorating and more. Members of the Cavalier Girls, Scream Team and Spirit Squad, along with mascot Sir C.C., were also on hand for the festivities.

Each child went home with a brand new toy, which fans donated at Cavs and Monsters games during the toy drive earlier this month.

The annual toy drive party is presented by Step2 and is a part of the Cavs' annual "Season of Giving," presented by Nestle. Step2, the largest American manufacturer of preschool and toddler toys based locally in Streetsboro, also donated $5,000 worth of items to the toy drive.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.