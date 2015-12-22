Food Bank sees record day as need grows in greater Cleveland

Food Bank officials say 70 percent of people who need help only reach out once a year (Source: WOIO)

The Winter family is spending time together this holiday season by volunteering at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. It's one of the many ways they give back to the community throughout the year.

Angie Winter says years ago she was moved by a homeless man walking in the cold who was in need of help.

"He had nowhere to stay, so over the course of the next 24 hours we were able to find him somewhere to stay," Angie said.

20-year-old Meghan sees this as a way to educate others about the struggles many in our area face.

"That kind of worry and that kind of stress on a family and a parent, I can't even imagine what that must be like," Meghan said.

Last week alone, the Food Bank filled 35 trucks with more than 250,000 pounds of food.

It was a record day for distribution. Food Bank officials say the need is up 30 percent over just a couple of years ago, the last time the experienced a record day.

CLICK TO READ THE FRESH FEED

And it's not just in Cleveland. Food banks across the country are also seeing a rising demand.

"People are back to work in but they're back to work in low paying jobs and so they're just not making ends meet. They're making tough choices this time of year, between utility bills, medicine, food, taking care of the kids," said Jamie Sullivan of the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

The Winter family says they are happy to take the time to be there for other families while counting their blessings.

"Just taking two hours out of your day just helps remind you how much you have and how grateful we are and how blessed we are," Angie said.

Employees at the Food Bank say 70 percent of the people who need help reach out just once a year.

CLICK HERE if you or someone you know has a need this holiday season or any other time of the year

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.