Clevelanders like Whiskey, according to website - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Clevelanders like Whiskey, according to website

Clevelanders like Whiskey, according to match.com. (Source: WOIO) Clevelanders like Whiskey, according to match.com. (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Stocking your bar for the holiday's just got a little easier.

The world's most popular dating site pulled some fun data to help you get through the holidays and according to Match.com, Clevelanders drink of choice is Whiskey!

By searching through its large database, Match has found the alcohol types that are most distinctive to that city. Match also revealed the top "booziest cities" across the county.

See where your city stacked up below!  
  
Drink type by city:

  • New York, NY – Pinot Grigio
  • Los Angeles, CA – Corona
  • Chicago, IL – Miller Light
  • Cleveland, OH - Whiskey 
  • Miami, FL – Martini
  • Dallas, TX – Margarita
  • Washington, DC – Miller Light
  • Philadelphia, PA – Pinot Grigio
  • Houston, TX – Miller Light
  • Atlanta, GA – Margarita
  • Boston, MA – Miller Light
  • San Francisco, CA – Champagne
  • Phoenix, AZ - Martini
  • Detroit, MI – Jager
  • Seattle, WA - Corona
  • Charlotte, NC – Gin

Top 5 overall booziest cities:

  1. Austin-Round Rock, TX
  2. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA
  3. New Orleans-Metairie-Kenner, LA
  4. Portland-Vancouver-Beaverton, OR-WA
  5. Charleston et al, SC

Follow Cleveland 19 News:  

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly