Clevelanders like Whiskey, according to website

Stocking your bar for the holiday's just got a little easier.

The world's most popular dating site pulled some fun data to help you get through the holidays and according to Match.com, Clevelanders drink of choice is Whiskey!

By searching through its large database, Match has found the alcohol types that are most distinctive to that city. Match also revealed the top "booziest cities" across the county.

See where your city stacked up below!



Drink type by city:

New York, NY – Pinot Grigio

Los Angeles, CA – Corona

Chicago, IL – Miller Light

Cleveland, OH - Whiskey

Miami, FL – Martini

Dallas, TX – Margarita

Washington, DC – Miller Light

Philadelphia, PA – Pinot Grigio

Houston, TX – Miller Light

Atlanta, GA – Margarita

Boston, MA – Miller Light

San Francisco, CA – Champagne

Phoenix, AZ - Martini

Detroit, MI – Jager

Seattle, WA - Corona

Charlotte, NC – Gin

Top 5 overall booziest cities:

Austin-Round Rock, TX Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA New Orleans-Metairie-Kenner, LA Portland-Vancouver-Beaverton, OR-WA Charleston et al, SC

