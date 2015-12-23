Witness was actually accomplice in bank robbery, police say

New twists have been revealed in last month's bank robbery in Euclid.

The person who supposedly witnessed the robbery has been arrested and is suspected of being an accomplice to the crime, police say.

It happened on November 13 at 12:21 p.m.

Police say a suspect walked into the Dollar Bank at 240 E. 228th St. and presented the teller a note. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police later learned that a “witness” in the bank during the robbery was an accomplice. Both suspects were arrested five days later, on Nov. 18. by the Euclid Police patrol division and Detective Bureau.

They have been charged with robbery, kidnapping and theft and are awaiting trial.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.