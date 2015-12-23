The Singing Angels spread holiday cheer through song

The Singing Angels have been helping children grow through music since 1964.

Their mission is to engage youth from all communities in quality music and performing arts education that teaches teamwork, builds confidence, and provides a foundation for life.

The Singing Angels has performed in 34 countries, sung with major celebrities, accompanied symphonies, and entertained dignitaries, presidents, and popes.

Artistic Director Charles Eversole brought part of the group to the Cleveland 19 studios for an interview and to perform.

