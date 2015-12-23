Local businesses hold 'free' Christmas tree giveaway

Fresh-cut Christmas trees are being given away in Cleveland.

The trees are being given to the West Side Catholic Center, to anyone who wants them.

The trees are being donated by Petitti's Garden center. If need be, people can designate their tree and then pick it up after hours.

Bish's Real Deals LLC, a local Discount Home Improvement & Closeout Store, is also donating the trees that weren't sold. The company has 20 trees left and will be donating them to families in need. This giveaway begins at noon.

Both giveaways will be held until they are gone.

