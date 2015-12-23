Cedar Point's record-breaking Valravn coaster now 'topped off'

A rendering of what the coaster will look like. (Courtesy of Cedar Point)

Crews put the top section of Valravn in place. (Courtesy of Cedar Point)

Just in time for Christmas, and with a break in the unseasonable weather, crews have attached the highest piece of Cedar Point's new Valravn dive roller coaster.

The top section of the ride’s massive lift hill weighs 95,000 pounds.

Valravn now stands 223 feet above the midway and joins four other coasters at the park that crest the 200-foot mark:

- Magnum XL-200 (205 feet tall)

- Wicked Twister (215 feet tall)

- Millennium Force (310 feet tall)

- Top Thrill Dragster (420 feet tall)

Cedar Point is the only amusement park in the world where you can find five roller coasters over 200 feet tall.

#Valravn is officially standing at 223 ft tall. The view from the Marina is fantastic. pic.twitter.com/Rl2O0wVRyS — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) December 22, 2015

Construction crews will continue to build the remaining track layout throughout the winter months. Then in the spring, Valravn’s testing phase will begin in time for its May debut.

Valravn is the world’s tallest, fastest and longest dive coaster. Riders will be held over the edge for approximately 4 seconds before a 90-degree, 214-foot free fall dive to the ground, as the coaster reaches a top speed of 75 mph. Valravn flips riders upside-down three times along its 3,415 feet of tarnished copper and silver steel track. Read more on this record-breaking coaster.

Click here to see what's happening live at Cedar Point.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.