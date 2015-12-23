Suspect in mushroom-growing operation arrested

A Cuyahoga Falls man was arrested in connection with the alleged possession and trafficking of illegal mushrooms, discovered by sheriff’s deputies Tuesday.

The Summit County Drug Unit executed a search warrant at 2084 Stone Street #2 and arrested 23-year-old Jack Kennedy.

Detectives found a Psilocybin Mushroom grow and recovered one pound of Mushrooms, three loaded handguns and a loaded shot gun.

Kennedy is currently locked up in the Summit County Jail.

