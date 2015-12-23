Top 10 news stories of 2015: Attitudes on Same-Sex Marriage by State (Source: Graphiq)

The Associated Press has released its list of the top 10 news stories of 2015. The list includes topics such as ISIS, mass shootings, climate change, gay marriage, and Europe's migrant crisis. To see the AP's top 100 news photos of 2015 click here.

(click image to see the interactive graphic)

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.