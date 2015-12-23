Amherst missing teen is home

Police are searching for a missing teen. Keegan Lawcock, 17, was last seen Dec. 17 in the Amherst area.

Police are searching for a missing teen. Keegan Lawcock, 17, was last seen Dec. 17 in the Amherst area.

A missing Amherst teen is back home.

Keegan Lawcock, 17, was last seen Dec. 17 in the Amherst area.

According to Facebook the missing teen is back home.

"I just want to give a big thank you for the wonderful job the Amherst Police Department and everyone that helped me find my son safe and back home," according to Michael Lawcock on Facebook.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.