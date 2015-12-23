Amherst missing teen is home - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Amherst missing teen is home

AMHERST, OH (WOIO) -

A missing Amherst teen is back home. 

Keegan Lawcock, 17, was last seen Dec. 17 in the Amherst area. 

According to Facebook the missing teen is back home.  

"I just want to give a big thank you for the wonderful job the Amherst Police Department and everyone that helped me find my son safe and back home," according to Michael Lawcock on Facebook. 

