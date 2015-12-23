Heartbreak to Hope: Christmas gifts for family of murdered child

Cleveland Police sources say a 5-year-old child has died after being shot during a drive-by shooting in the 2300 block of Louise Harris Drive.

Christmas came early for the family of a murdered five-year-old.

Ramon Burnett was shot in the chest while playing outside in the 2300 block of Louise Harris Drive on Sept. 4. He was caught in the crossfire during a drive-by shooting.

Cleveland Clerk of Courts Earle Turner, representatives from the Cleveland Police Department and the Prince Hall Masonic order Excelsior Lodge #11 presented Christmas gifts to the family of Ramon.

The gifts include toys for three small children in the family, some food, and some household items. Members of the Masonic Lodge also supplied some beds for the children.

The family was overwhelmed by the gratitude.

"We've adopted this family and we're going to continue to support them, because often times when tragedy happens in a family's life people support them one time but we're going to continue to support this family," Turner said.

Five people have been arrested in the death of Ramon.

