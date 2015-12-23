Slideshow Favorite Holiday Foods

Traditional holiday foods we love like the candy cane have a long and storied past. (Source: Pixabay)

From the main course to the sweets, holiday foods give people many reasons to indulge.

Holiday favorites like the candy canes have a long and storied past. Despite their deliciousness, their original role was aesthetic, as a popular Christmas tree ornament. They're probably at their best when they spice up treats like white chocolate bark.

But gingerbread has perhaps the longest holiday history of them all. The house came into popularity with the spread of the Grimm tale 'Hansel and Gretel,' with its edible house decorated with candy. Check out the Pioneer Woman's faves for the season.

