Over the river and through the woods

More traffic is expected on the roads this holiday season thanks to the low gas prices and nice weather.

AAA says for the first time, the number of people expected to travel 50 miles or more between Christmas and the new year will top 100 million.

This is the seventh straight year of growth.

15-year veteran Ohio State Trooper Todd Bradic knows what the roads can turn into during times like this.

"It's very stressful for us," Bradic said. "I'd say 90 percent of the people know when they are caught what they are doing,"

Bradic says he sees everything when drivers are on a mission to get to where they want to be for Christmas.

Speed is the biggest issue.

"I'll be going along in this lane and they'll shoot right by me in the right lane like they don't even notice me. I don't know what they are thinking," Bradic said.

Even things like expired plates will catch Bradic's attention.

And a simple traffic violation can lead to a drug bust.

Bradic drives home the point that especially on busy days like this, troopers never know what they're going to find out there.

"The way I look at it, I'm out here doing my job trying to make sure everyone gets where they are going safe."

Bradic also notes that it has been a deadly year on Ohio roads.

Traffic deaths are up 9 percent over last year, and while it might not sound like a lot, for those whose job it is to keep you safe, one death is one too many.

