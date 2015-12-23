Santa brightens holiday for young Cleveland Clinic patients

Since many patients won't spend Christmas at home, Santa's annual visit to the hospital helps spread holiday cheer. (Source: WOIO)

Santa made sure to visit each child. (Source: WOIO)

Presents were carted in by Santa's happy helpers. (Source: WOIO)

Santa Claus arrived in style with emergency services from the North Pole. (Source: WOIO)

On Wednesday morning, Santa Claus delivered joy and presents for patients at Cleveland Clinic Children's Hospital for Rehabilitation.

After arriving with escorts from the North Pole, Santa and his helpers walked each floor to give every child a special visit and gift.

A photo posted by Cleveland Clinic (@clevelandclinic) on Dec 23, 2015 at 10:22am PST

Many of the patients at Cleveland Clinic Children's won't spend the holidays at home and Santa's annual visit to the hospital helps spread holiday cheer.

Santa's Hide-A-Way Hollow, a nonprofit organization founded in 1981, works with seriously and terminally ill children and their families to provide comfort and support through the final stages of the child's illness. The organization has been visiting Cleveland Clinic Children's for 21 years.

