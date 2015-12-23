Santa brightens holiday for young Cleveland Clinic patients - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Santa brightens holiday for young Cleveland Clinic patients

On Wednesday morning, Santa Claus delivered joy and presents for patients at Cleveland Clinic Children's Hospital for Rehabilitation.

After arriving with escorts from the North Pole, Santa and his helpers walked each floor to give every child a special visit and gift.

Many of the patients at Cleveland Clinic Children's won't spend the holidays at home and Santa's annual visit to the hospital helps spread holiday cheer. 

Santa's Hide-A-Way Hollow, a nonprofit organization founded in 1981, works with seriously and terminally ill children and their families to provide comfort and support through the final stages of the child's illness. The organization has been visiting Cleveland Clinic Children's for 21 years.

