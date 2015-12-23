Warm weather closes Cleveland Metroparks toboggan chutes

Warm weather has closed the toboggan chutes for now. (Source: WOIO)

Due to unseasonably wet and warm weather, the toboggan chutes at the Chalet Recreation Area at Mill Stream Run Reservation in Strongsville are currently closed. They are set to reopen on Dec. 27 from noon to 10:30 p.m.

According to the Metroparks, if temperatures exceed 50 degrees, there is heavy rain or varying weather conditions, tobogganing may be cancelled or hours of operation may be changed.

For updates, visit the Cleveland Metroparks Facebook and Twitter pages, or call (440) 572-9990 and press option 6.

Find more information on the Metroparks toboggan chutes here.

