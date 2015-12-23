Cleveland Police complete first aid training on new cruiser kits

Currently, not every zone car is equipped with a first aid kit, but the city has said that by the end of the year, they will be. Each officer will also be trained on how to use them.

Currently, not every zone car is equipped with a first aid kit, but the city has said that by the end of the year, they will be. Each officer will also be trained on how to use them.

EMS has now trained CPD on first aid. (Source: WOIO)

In March 2015, Cleveland's safety director Michael McGrath implemented an effort to equip every police cruiser with first aid kits and train officers on them.

To support the effort, the city invested more than $100,000 to purchase 800 first aid kits. Meanwhile, Cleveland EMS was tasked with training members of the Cleveland Division of Police.

This past week, EMS completed its training of approximately 1,400 members of the police department, accomplishing their goal in less than nine months.

“I am extremely proud of the work they have accomplished,” said McGrath.

The kits are already being used and helping police save lives.

“The commitment of the officers is apparent. They want to help people. They just needed the training and tools,” said acting commissioner Nicole Carlton. “This partnership has strengthened the relationship between the two divisions in ways we never imagined. I look forward to additional partnerships that will build the bond and make all of us better, as we work together.”

The American Heart Association training included Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) on people of all ages, choking, Automated External Defibrillator (AED), along with general practices of first aid. Officers were also trained on specific items within their kits.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.