Repo man gives instead of takes from struggling Garfield Heights mother

A struggling local mom received help from an unlikely ally this holiday. Now she wants to pay it forward.

When you hear about the repo man, you usually know he's coming to take away your car because you're behind on payments. But one repo man did the unexpected. Not only did he let a struggling mother keep her car, but he opened his arms and gave her a gift that she says no words can describe.

When Diana Parks opened her door on Wednesday afternoon, she felt pure joy. Two burly men came bearing gifts for her and her 10-year-old daughter, Ania. They were from Relentless Recovery, a company that repossesses cars that are behind on payments.

About a week ago, a repo man named Scott came to Parks' door because she was five months behind on her 2011 Nissan Versa. Scott was supposed to take her car, but after learning what she was going through, he couldn't do it and instead offered help.

"He asked me, 'Do you have food? Are you okay? Do you need me to take you to the hospital? Do you need anything?' Like, he just reached out to a complete stranger," said Parks.

The single mom suffers from a pituitary tumor that causes her to have seizures. She had to leave her job and quit school.

She's been in and out of the hospital for months. She says she didn't plan on telling the repo man her story, but everything happens for a reason.

When Amy Bednar, the president of Relentless Recovery, heard Parks' story, she and the employees paid the past due on her car and started a GoFundMe page to help.

Bednar says they couldn't ignore her.

"If you see someone in need, just go ahead and help them. You can't take the money with you when you go. Just go ahead and keep passing it on. Pay it forward. Everything you've seen here today, take it with you. Pay it forward," said Bednar.

Parks says she can't thank these strangers enough and wants to return the blessings.

"I want to give away my house," said Parks. "I'm sitting here each day and I'm like, 'I don't have much, but I just need to give something to someone. I need to help someone with something.' As hard as the road has been, I see now that He had a better plan for me. Oh, He had a better plan for me."

After Parks' story made national headlines, there was an outpouring of support from strangers all over the world.

