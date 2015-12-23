Mother prays for teen daughter's safe return

The search is on for a 13-year-old Cleveland girl who ran away from home just three days before Christmas after her family believes she communicated with older men online.

Erica Baron left through her bedroom window on West 43rd Street on December 22.

"I woke up for work at 3:30 and got dressed for work but couldn't find my hair brush so I went into her room to ask here where it was and she was gone," said Erica's mother Jessica Stearns.

After Erica left Mom discovered the 13 year old was talking 2 adult men on FACEBOOK. Here is Erica in a recent video pic.twitter.com/zMl7b5mvVz — Scott Taylor (@ScottTaylorTV) December 24, 2015

Erica's disappearance is similar to that of a Brooklyn teen who was missing for 23 days. She was found safe in Missouri.

Authorities say a 41-year-old man lured her away.

Stearns says Erica tries to act older than she is, and was talking with adult men on Facebook, something she discovered after Erica vanished.

"A 22-year-old she may be talking to, and a 25-year-old," Stearns said.

Erica's mother has this message for her daughter:

"I love you. I want you to come home. I am sick. Really sick. You are my only kid. What am I going to do without you?"

