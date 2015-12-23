Man accused of robbing priest at gunpoint identified

Cleveland Police are looking for three suspects who they say robbed multiple victims at various locations in Little Italy on Saturday night.

Police search for 3 men after priest, several others robbed in Little Italy

Authorities are searching for 20-year-old Johnchez "Chez" Phillips in connection with a pair of armed robberies in Little Italy.

Phillips and two other suspects are accused of robbing a priest at gunpoint back on December 5.

Authorities say one of the suspects assaulted the priest.

A second victim who tried to help the priest was also robbed.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force believes Phillips is hiding on the east side of Cleveland.

He is described as a 20-year-old black male, standing approximately 6' and weighing approximately 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Phillips should be considered armed and dangerous.

"It takes a pretty despicable person to rob a priest, especially one wearing his clerical clothing. Due to the nature of this crime, Phillips has moved to the top of our priority list when it comes to fugitive work," said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

Anyone with information concerning any wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).

You can also anonymously text in a tip by texting the keyword "WANTED" and your tip to TIP411 (847411), or you can CLICK HERE to send a web tip.

Reward money is available and tipsters may remain anonymous.

