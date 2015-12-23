Out of the Box: Cleveland woman defeats computer fears

Dee Anderson steps out of her comfort zone to learn computer skills (Source: WOIO)

Dee Anderson's energy is contagious.

She always has a smile on her face when sparking conversations with customers at the Market Cafe and Wine Bar in Downtown Cleveland where she works.

You'll find her taking orders and cashing customers out at the register. But you won't catch her in front of a computer.

"Just intimidated by the computer itself. What to do. How to do it," Anderson says.

It's been more than two years since she even attempted to turn a computer on. She avoids it, does not own one and haw no plans to buy one.

Just the thought of it makes Anderson nervous.

"Whoosh, whoosh, breathe together,” Dee said, trying to calm her nerves.

But, she is now convinced that it's time to face her technology fears.

She agreed to "step out of the box" with Cleveland 19's Tiffani Tucker.

Tech central coordinator Forrest Lykins at the Downtown Cleveland Public Library walked Dee through the basic computer skills with the hope of opening her up to a whole new world.

Lesson one: the dreaded mouse.

"I'm not used to the mouse, getting the mouse to do what I want it to do," Dee says.

About 15 minutes into her one hour session with Lykins, Dee started feeling a little more comfortable on the computer, even filling out a rebate form online.

She thought she'd have to set up an email address, but to her surprise, she found that her son had already set one up for her a couple of years ago.

"I think she's doing great. She knew how to click better than most people who are starting out. So I don't know what's she's afraid of, honestly. It's important to continue learning, growing," Lykins said.

With her computer confidence growing Dee now admits that being intimidated by a machine was...

"A little silly of me to think that way you know, probably, could have done this long time ago, just never took the time, but, I'm glad I did today."

"I'm going to become a computer whiz!" Dee laughs.

Now, this 62-year-old single Clevelander says she's going to continue classes at the library, maybe even purchase a computer of her own to join the millions who dip into online dating.

"Single and available...Match.com here I come!"

