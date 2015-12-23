Police: Robbery suspect hit stores in 3 cities

Same man believed to be responsible for at least six robberies (Source: Maple Heights Police Dept.)

Police in Maple Heights and Shaker Heights are on the lookout for one man believed to be responsible for half a dozen robberies in December, and possibly more back in November.

Police say between December 13 and December 22, the man robbed these locations:

12-13-2015 @ 8:30 p.m., Walgreens on Van Aken in Shaker Heights

12-14-2015 @ 3:00 p.m., First Merit Bank on Lee Road in Shaker Heights

12-19-2015 @ 7:58 a.m., Rite Aid Pharmacy located in the Southgate Shopping Center in Maple Heights

12-22-2015 @ 5:08 p.m., Subway Restaurant located on Broadway Avenue in Maple Heights

12-22-2105 @ 5:28 p.m., Payless Shoe Source located in Southgate Shopping Center in Maple Heights

12-22-2015 @ 5:39 p.m., Subway Restaurant located in Southgate Shopping Center in Maple Heights

The man was caught on camera several times.

Police also say he was seen leaving in a small to mid-size white four-door vehicle.

If you recognize the man or have any information that could help, contact either Maple Heights Police Detective Andrew Sperie at (216) 587-9623 or Shaker Heights Police Detective Walt Siegel at (216) 491-1275.

