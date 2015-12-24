Mom's prayers are answered, missing teen returns

The search is on for a 13-year-old Cleveland girl who ran away from home just three days before Christmas after her family believes she communicated with older men online.

The search is on for a 13-year-old Cleveland girl who ran away from home just three days before Christmas after her family believes she communicated with older men online.

A missing 13-year-old Cleveland girl is back home after a day on the run.

Details of where she was found have not been revealed, but authorities say she is safe.

According to Erica Baron's mother, Erica left through her bedroom window on West 43rd Street on December 22 and police believe an older man lured her away. Mom says before Erica disappeared, she had been chatting with two adult men online.

Police have not said where Erica was or who she was with.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.