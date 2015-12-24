Travelers trying to stay calm as weather lead to flight delays

Rain and fog on the East Coast causing travel problems for passengers flying out of Cleveland Hopkins Airport.



More than 5,300 flights nationwide were delayed and more than 430 cancelled as of 8 p.m. Wednesday night according to flight tracking site FlightAware.



Thursday morning saw three delays and one cancellation at CLE, enough to put a major dent in holiday travel plans for Deborah O'Connor and her husband. The Canton couple had to cancel a Christmas trip to Aruba because their flight to Miami was cancelled.



Passengers on a Frontier flight to Tampa that was delayed were just hoping to make it to their destination by Christmas. Debbie Hamilton slept at the airport. Her flight was supposed to leave late Wednesday night. She's now on a flight scheduled to leave Thursday afternoon.



"I've calculated that I'll be here for 14 hours before my flight is supposed to leave," says Hamilton.



Other passengers we spoke to are just trying to be patient.



"We're still going to get there. We'll still visit with family. We just have to wait a while," says Julie Schiffer who's flight to Florida was delayed six hours.



This comes as record travel is predicted over the Christmas and New Year time frame.

More than 100 million people expected to travel 50 miles or more, 38 million of them by plane.

