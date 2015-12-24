Child rape suspect returns to CLE

Accused child rape suspect Juan Carlos Ayabaca Jara is scheduled to be arraigned sometime next week after arriving back in town Wednesday.

The 37-year-old Parma Heights man returned to Cuyahoga County to face charges that he repeatedly sexually assaulted a child. The Ecuador native was arrested last week by Panamanian authorities.

"Criminals and deviants should take notice of the work of the Parma Heights Police and ICE in this case: You can run – you can even run to another country - but you cannot hide," said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Timothy J. McGinty.

According to police Ayabaca Jara left the United States in late March after police began investigating allegations that he sexually abused a 10-year-old girl.

He was indicted on October 28 on one count of rape and attempted rape, eight counts of gross sexual imposition, three counts of kidnapping and three counts of disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile.

The indictment states Ayabaca Jara’s crimes against the victim began in the spring of 2011 and continued until March of this year.

He is being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail and could be sentenced to life in prison.

