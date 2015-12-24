$1 million bond for trio accused of murdering Euclid man

Three people charged in the murder of a 63-year-old man Euclid man are all being held on $1 million bonds.

51-year-old Sheila A. McFarland, 47-year-old Eddie D. Brownlee, and 20-year-old Ryan Motley pleaded not guilty in court Thursday. The trio is accused in the death of Robert L. Williams.

Williams was shot to death in the Indian Hills Senior Community on East 191st Street November 14. Euclid Police say he had been living there.

Brownlee, McFarland, and Motley were indicted on several charges including aggravated murder, murder and aggravated burglary

A motive is still not known.

