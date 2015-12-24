Senators deliver gifts at Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital

Lawmakers from around northeast Ohio put aside their political differences on Christmas Eve to visit patients, families and staff at Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital. The senators delivered presents and showed their gratitude to the healthcare workers who spend time away from their own families to care for others during the holidays.

"Northeast Ohio is fortunate to have such a strong network of pediatric care facilities to give families hope during difficult times," said Sen. Frank LaRose (R-Copley Township). "Bringing these children some joy while they are away from home, especially during the holidays, is very gratifying."

Last year, lawmakers from southwest Ohio visited Dayton Children's Hospital, where they met with families and hospital staff.

"We are grateful for these extraordinary professionals who spend time away from their own families to look after these children on a daily basis, especially during the Christmas season," said Sen. Larry Obhof (R-Medina).

Senate members and staff collected items to deliver to the hospital as part of the Ohio Senate's volunteer service program. The nonpartisan program, known as the Emma Project, gives Senate employees an opportunity to complete service projects locally or donate goods and services to those in need.

"It's a blessing to spend time with those who are unable to be home for the holidays," said Sen. Kenny Yuko (D-Richmond Heights). "We'll be bringing lots of toys and my best grandpa jokes! It will be wonderful to see these kids smile!"

Healthcare providers at Rainbow Babies make every effort to shorten the length of hospital stays during the holidays, but some still require treatment and observation away from home.

"Caring for a sick child who requires hospitalization during the holidays is incredibly stressful for families," said Sen. Gayle Manning (R-North Ridgeville). "As a mother and grandmother, I hope we can share the holiday spirit with these incredibly brave children."

"We hope that our visit will bring some joy to patients, families and staff," said Sen. Tom Patton (R-Strongsville).

