Woman killed after I-90 crash involving semi

Get emails and text alerts for breaking news, severe weather and more.

Get emails and text alerts for breaking news, severe weather and more.

All of the westbound lanes on I-90 were closed. (Source: WOIO)

A 47-year-old woman who got out of her vehicle on the side of the road on I-90 was struck and killed by a semi truck in Mentor Christmas Eve.

The accident which happened just after 10:30 a.m. shut down the westbound lanes of I-90 between SR 44 and SR 306 for more than four hours while authorities investigated.

Truck towing @FedEx semi away from accident on I-90 in Mentor, OH. @MentorPolice still on scene investigating. pic.twitter.com/dPC0xOxPkI — Sia Nyorkor (@TVNewsLady) December 24, 2015

The victim's name has not been released.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.