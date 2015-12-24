Woman killed after I-90 crash involving semi - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

breaking

Woman killed after I-90 crash involving semi

Posted by Cleveland 19 Digital Team
Connect
By Sia Nyorkor, Cleveland 19 Reporter
Connect
All of the westbound lanes on I-90 were closed. (Source: WOIO) All of the westbound lanes on I-90 were closed. (Source: WOIO)
Drivers were urged to use a detour. (Source: WOIO) Drivers were urged to use a detour. (Source: WOIO)
The highway reopened around 3 p.m. (Source: WOIO) The highway reopened around 3 p.m. (Source: WOIO)
MENTOR, OH (WOIO) -

A 47-year-old woman who got out of her vehicle on the side of the road on I-90 was struck and killed by a semi truck in Mentor Christmas Eve.

The accident which happened just after 10:30 a.m. shut down the westbound lanes of I-90 between SR 44 and SR 306 for more than four hours while authorities investigated.

The victim's name has not been released.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:  

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly