Suspect in multiple bank robberies arrested

Detectives said a man taken into custody Wednesday morning near Carrollton is a suspect in multiple bank robberies.

Cortez K.D. Williams, 24, was arrested near his home.

Ravenna police was investigating two Huntington Bank robberies, March 2015 and September 2015, and Carrollton police was investigating one Huntington Bank robbery in October 2015, when Williams was named as a suspect.

Williams' arrest was the result of a multi-agency investigation, including the FBI.

If you have any additional information concerning these bank robberies please call police.

