Browns TE Gary Barnidge treats fan to Christmas Eve movie

Cleveland Browns tight end Gary Barnidge took some kids on the "nice" list on a shopping spree at Toys 'R' Us in Parma.

Cleveland Browns pro bowler Gary Barnidge continued his giving ways on Christmas Eve by renting out a theater at Regal Cinemas at Crocker Park and inviting fans to join him and some teammates to see Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Christmas Eve 730 at regal Crocker I have a theater rented out for Star Wars. First come first serve on seating to join myself and teammates — Gary Barnidge (@garybarnidge) December 22, 2015

The theater was packed with fans taking advantage of the free film and good times with Browns players.

"We as NFL players have the impact to help people and you never know what's going in their life and how just saying hey, spending time, and signing autographs with them can change their whole outlook on the day or the week," Barnidge said.

Thanks to everyone that came out to the movie giveaway, hope you had a great time — Gary Barnidge (@garybarnidge) December 25, 2015

"I think it's very generous what he's doing, and he does a lot," said Nick Clinger.

Barnidge admits he is a movie buff, and he even hosts contests on his Twitter page every Wednesday during the season.

"I do a trivia question every week and I take 10 fans just as a way to give back," Barnidge said.

Browns fan Josh Adkins has won four of those contests.

"He got the Walter Payton Award for a reason because he does the overseas American football, and he does a lot of charity work. He's all about the fans," Adkins said.

Barnidge says he wants to show love to the fans that support him all season.

Even those visiting from out of town, like Matthew Huber from Texas, felt the appreciation.

"Not a lot of people do that. It's humbling because not a lot of people do that, and for the hometown that's he's playing in, it goes a long way and people do appreciate that type of thing," Huber said.

Don't forget, earlier this week Barnidge took some students from Stepstone Academy on a shopping spree at Toys 'R' Us in Parma.

