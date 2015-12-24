Pair of underwear thieves caught on camera

The men are accused of taking $5,000 worth of undergarments (Source: Mentor Police)

Mentor police are hope someone will recognize a pair of accused underwear thieves who struck at the Victoria's Secret at Great Lakes Mall.

Police say two men stole $5,000 worth of undergarments from the store on Tuesday, December 22.

If you recognize the men, contact Ptl. Wayne at 440 205 3293 reference report #15-33384.

