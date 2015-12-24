Pair of underwear thieves caught on camera - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Pair of underwear thieves caught on camera

2 men accused of stealing from Victoria's Secret in Mentor (Source: Mentor Police) 2 men accused of stealing from Victoria's Secret in Mentor (Source: Mentor Police)
The men are accused of taking $5,000 worth of undergarments (Source: Mentor Police) The men are accused of taking $5,000 worth of undergarments (Source: Mentor Police)
MENTOR, OH (WOIO) -

Mentor police are hope someone will recognize a pair of accused underwear thieves who struck at the Victoria's Secret at Great Lakes Mall.

Police say two men stole $5,000 worth of undergarments from the store on Tuesday, December 22.

If you recognize the men, contact Ptl. Wayne at 440 205 3293 reference report #15-33384.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly