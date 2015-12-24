Car crash knocks out power in Glenville area

There is no word on what caused the crash (Source: WOIO)

Two vehicles involved in crash on East 93rd Street in Cleveland (Source: WOIO)

Neighbors in the Glenville community in Cleveland are spending part of their Christmas Eve in the dark.

Officials from Cleveland Public Power say a car crashed into a pole on East 93rd Street and St. Clair, knocking out power just after 8 p.m.

While we don't have an estimated time of repair we are working to restore long before Santa arrives. #thisiscpp — ClevelandPublicPower (@clepublicpower) December 25, 2015

Crews are working to get the lights back on. There is no word on how long that could take, but CPP says it will be "long before Santa arrives."

Cleveland police say St.Clair will be closed for the next three to four hours while crews repair damage to utility poles and the RTA bus shelter.

