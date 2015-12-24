Car crash knocks out power in Glenville area - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Car crash knocks out power in Glenville area

Two vehicles involved in crash on East 93rd Street in Cleveland (Source: WOIO) Two vehicles involved in crash on East 93rd Street in Cleveland (Source: WOIO)
There is no word on what caused the crash (Source: WOIO) There is no word on what caused the crash (Source: WOIO)
One car hit a pole causing a power outage (Source: WOIO) One car hit a pole causing a power outage (Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Public Power crews working to restore power (Source: WOIO) Cleveland Public Power crews working to restore power (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Neighbors in the Glenville community in Cleveland are spending part of their Christmas Eve in the dark.

Officials from Cleveland Public Power say a car crashed into a pole on East 93rd Street and St. Clair, knocking out power just after 8 p.m.

Crews are working to get the lights back on. There is no word on how long that could take, but CPP says it will be "long before Santa arrives."

Cleveland police say St.Clair will be closed for the next three to four hours while crews repair damage to utility poles and the RTA bus shelter.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly