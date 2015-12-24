Christmas Eve shooting sends teen to hospital

The teen's injury is not believed to be life-threatening (Source: WOIO)

Police believe the teenage girl was shot in a drive-by (Source: WOIO)

Teen shot on Christmas Eve on West 95th Street in Cleveland (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland Police are investigating a shooting on Christmas Eve.

Police say a 17-year-old girl was shot in the arm in the 1300 block of West 95th Street between Desmond and Detroit.

Investigators believe she was hurt in a drive-by shooting around 8:30 p.m.

Right now there is no word on what led to the shooting.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.