Christmas Eve shooting sends teen to hospital

Christmas Eve shooting sends teen to hospital

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland Police are investigating a shooting on Christmas Eve.

Police say a 17-year-old girl was shot in the arm in the 1300 block of West 95th Street between Desmond and Detroit.

Investigators believe she was hurt in a drive-by shooting around 8:30 p.m.

Right now there is no word on what led to the shooting.

Check back for updates.

