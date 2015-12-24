Motorcycle Santa! Another sign of warmer weather

Not what you would normally see stopped in traffic. (Source: North Royalton Police Department)

Santa Claus was spotted riding a motorcycle in North Royalton on Christmas Eve, apparently headed west into Strongsville.

It's just another reminder that temperatures are unseasonably warm this year.

Normally, only the ultra-hardy would ride a motorcycle this time of year in northeast Ohio.

There is no word on where exactly Santa was going.

