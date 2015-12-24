Family in need receives true spirit of the season

Family treated to spirit of the season by 'The Real Black Friday' (Source: WOIO)

A Cleveland family that was homeless 24 hours ago will spend the next two nights at the Marriott Hotel in Warrensville Heights, thanks to the Cleveland-based nonprofit The Real Black Friday.

"Honestly, I started crying. I just thought it was a blessing. Not a lot of people get this type of opportunity," the mother says.

Mom and her kids are digging into holiday meals cooked up by B&M Bar-B-Que.

"There is really no words. It's absolutely wonderful. Blessed. They have gone above and beyond. I didn't expect all of this," mom says.

Gift cards are also included, along with a trip to the salon. Christmas stockings already hung.

The Real Black Friday was created to bring awareness and exposure to Black-owned and operated businesses in northeastern Ohio.

"It makes you feel very good to be able to give back and put a smile on someone's face," says Brittany DeMudd with the organization.

Perhaps the best gift of all?

"The best thing about this too is B&M is offering her a job after today. She will be hired at the restaurant so we are hoping better things to come," says Greg Beckham of B&M Bar-B-Que.

