Driver on the run after deadly hit-skip early Christmas morning

Debris was still at the scene hours after the incident. (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland Police are looking for the driver who fled the fatal hit-skip early Christmas morning. (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland Police are looking for a driver who fled the scene of a deadly hit-skip early Christmas morning.

Police say around 3 a.m., a man was driving a 2000 Buick LeSabre northbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard through the intersection of Buckeye Road with a green light when a man in a 2004 Chevrolet Impala recklessly sped through his red light, smashing into the LeSabre's passenger side. The impact sent the LeSabre off the roadway, striking a steel traffic pole on the corner of MLK Jr. and Buckeye, as well as a tree further down on Buckeye. The Impala spun out of control, coming to rest against two wooden utility poles near East 108th Street. That's when the driver fled on foot.

Both the driver and passenger of the LeSabre were taken to the hospital. The 32-year-old male driver was severely injured. His 33-year-old female passenger, Classie Fryer, died later.

Anyone with more information is urged to call the Cleveland Police Hit-Skip Unit at (216) 623-5191.

