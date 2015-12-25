St. Augustine continues 40-year tradition serving Christmas meals

It was easy to see the room was overflowing with holiday spirit. (Source: WOIO)

The St. Augustine Hunger Center in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood continued its 40-year tradition of feeding those in need on Christmas Day. For some, this was their only meal.

Dozens of church volunteers served more than 13,000 northeast Ohioans on the St. Augustine parish grounds, along with two other west-side locations, seven east-side locations, one Lorain location, and 11 apartment locations for residents. With loving hands, they served a holiday meal with turkey, stuffing, green beans, sweet potatoes, rolls and all the trimmings.

St. Augustine has been feeding the hungry for decades. It serves meals three times a day, seven days a week, but on holidays, members go all out.

“There's always a place in Cleveland they can come and eat. They don't have to worry,” said Sister Corita Ambro, director of the hunger center.

The Gargas family showed up to volunteer. Crystal and her daughters say serving those in need is a way for them to give back to their community.

“It's very humbling and it just brings so much gratitude to my heart and my daughters. We've had a really rough road,” said Crystal Gargas.

It's like a family reunion where everyone loves and hugs each other, enjoying good food and good music. The smiles on faces remind volunteers they have the right holiday spirit.

If you and your family need food, reach out to the hunger center by calling (216) 781-5530. Donations are still being accepted at the parish, in hopes that they can continue serving daily meals throughout the winter season.

Click here to donate online or drop off your donation at 2486 West 14th Street in Cleveland.

