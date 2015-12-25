Warriors defeat Cavs 89-83 in Christmas Day game

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers on Christmas Day 89-83. It was the first time the two teams met since playing in the 2014-15 NBA Finals where the Warriors won in six games.

LeBron James falls to 7-3 on Christmas day, losing in back to back years. All three Christmas Day losses are with the Cavs.

James scored 25 points in the contest. The second leading scorer for the team would be J.R. Smith who added 14 points. Kyrie Irving scored a season high (3 games) of 13 points. Tristan Thompson would add 8 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

The Warriors 'Big 3' of Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson would score for a combined 59 points. Green led the way with 22 points.

Former Cavaliers guard Shaun Livingston added 16 points off the bench for the Warriors.

The Cavaliers start the game off cold in the first half, shooting 30% in the first half. The Cavs were down 28-19 at the end of the first quarter, LeBron James only had 4 points. In the second quarter, the Cavs turned it up a bit, starting the second quarter on a 10-3 run, and will eventually take a two point lead late in the half.

Warriors guard, Steph Curry would leave the game for a short period of time after suffering a right calf injury, he would be re-tapped and return to the game.

The first half ended with the Cavaliers down three points, 45-42.

The Warriors would come out in the third quarter by going on a 9-4 run, but the Cavaliers would scrap back in and much like the second quarter, the Cavs would end the third down by three points.

The Warriors held a 10 point lead with 3:22 left in the game. Back to back dunks by LeBron James would cut it to a six point game with 2:36 left. The Cavaliers would go on a 6-0 run late in the game, but it would not be enough, the Warriors go on to win.

The Warriors remain undefeated at home.

The Cavaliers will now play nine of their next 11 games on the road, including the next three. The Cavs will travel to Portland to take on the Trail Blazers Saturday night.

