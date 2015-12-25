Both drivers die in Ravenna 2-car accident

The Ravenna Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on State Route 5, east of State Route 225 in Paris Township, Portage County.

It happened on Friday, December 25, around 2:34 p.m.

Investigators say that the driver of a 2001 Chevrolet van was heading eastbound on State Route 5 just before the accident.

In the other car, a 2008 Chevrolet Impala, Sonya Diaz of Newton Falls, was traveling west on State Route 5.

For some reason the driver of the Chevy van went left of center, striking the Impala head on.

After the collision the van caught fire and the Impala went off the right side of the road.

Both drivers died as a result of their injuries.

The Paris Township Fire Department extinguished the fire.

ODOT and the Portage County Sheriff Department were also called to the scene to assist.

The name of the Chevy van driver is being withheld pending identification and notification, as troopers work with the Portage County Coroner for identification purposes.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol urges anyone who witnesses or observes a distracted driver to contact the #677 or your local Highway Patrol Post.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.